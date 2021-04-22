Published: 6:05 PM April 22, 2021

The East West Rail Company has announced a further consultation will be conducted on the proposed route for the Oxford to Cambridge line, which will see a new station close to St Neots.

There are five route options and route alignment 1 in Section D is emerging as the preference, and this includes a new St Neots South Station.

The route being championed by Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC), Bedford Borough Council, South Cambridgeshire District Council and Cambridge City Council is Route E, however.

HDC has told The Hunts Post the decision was the result of "strong and deliberate collaborative work" across all four councils to provide East West Rail with context and data to understand the route that would result in the greatest potential for future success and ambition of the district.

The new detailed alignments include options for a new St Neots South station and related infrastructure, in addition to the existing station in the town.

You may also want to watch:

The new proposed ‘emerging preference’ route option would bring faster and better long-term connectivity to communities between Bedford and Cambridge and other benefits, including infrastructure from the proposed A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet scheme.

It would also bring new housing and the new station could bring economic growth and jobs to the community.

Corporate director for place at HDC, Nigel McCurdy, said: “The further detail on route alignment, and ongoing focus upon options for new station provision close to St Neots is welcome confirmation of the real recognition and potential to secure greater transport choices and unlock greater prosperity to all parts of Huntingdonshire.

"We have already worked tirelessly with our neighbouring councils to make the economic opportunity case overall for Route E, and we will continue to advocate for the alignment that directly provides the best future outcome, opportunities, and network links to our district that a new station to the south of St Neots will bring.

The new station provision will create a gateway connection between our district’s largest market town and the neighbouring economic development areas. Working hard again to champion an alignment that best secures the future success of Huntingdonshire, its environmental quality and the important wider links across the OxCam ARC and beyond.

"The route options also make maximum use of existing infrastructure corridors, meaning that the impact on our precious countryside will be limited. Huntingdonshire is in an area of high economic growth, the further news of these alignment details and investment in major infrastructure is one key project that will help to support our existing communities and businesses with planned and future growth.”

Route E travels from Bedford Midland station to Cambridge including two new stations, one to be constructed in Cambourne and one to the south of St Neots or north of Tempsford.

INFO: wwweastwestrail.co.uk.



