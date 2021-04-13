Published: 8:00 AM April 13, 2021

Geoffrey Stalker and Clare Branson outside the Oxfam Books and Music shop in Huntingdon. - Credit: ARCHANT

Images of Moomin characters wearing Covid masks have been helping to boost funds for Oxfam. The window of the Oxfam Books and Music shop in Huntingdon High Street has been causing quite a stir.

Drawings of Moomin characters, created by Clare Branson, highlight a fundraising link between the Moomin cartoon characters and Oxfam. Moomin Characters Ltd and Oxfam have now raised £1 million for the charity’s projects supporting women and girls around the world.

Moomins were created by the Finnish illustrator Tove Jansson and in 2017 the partnership with Oxfam started with the intention of ending poverty, especially for women and girls. The money has been raised through sales of a special edition of The Invisible Child, a short story from the collection of Tales from Moominvalley, which is on sale at Huntingdon Oxfam Books and Music.

A spokesman for the shop said Clare had done a “brilliant” job with her Moomins window picture which had been given a Banksy-style twist with the addition of the covid masks.











