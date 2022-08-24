Montagu Club committee members Chris Cox (L) and Andy Simpson (R) present the cheque to Emma Sanders, the Magpas Community and Events Officer - Credit: Crawford Boyd

The Montagu Working Men's Club in Huntingdon has raised more than £1,400 for Magpas and presented the air ambulance service with a cheque.

The Montagu Club hosted a charity fun day on June 4 and was able to present the cheque to Magpas at the club on July 31.

Magpas said the money would help supply air ambulance fuel for a day and allow between four to five call-outs to help people.

Manager for the Montagu Club, Crawford Boyd, said: “The idea was we were looking to do a fun day because of the weather being so good, and we thought why not make it for something more rewarding which is what we did.

“It was a very successful day, plus the weather was outstanding. Everyone seemed to enjoy it.”

Attendees at the fun day got to enjoy a barbecue, drinks, a raffle and a bouncy castle, with a percentage of sales raised on the day going towards Magpas.

The club also celebrated its 125th-anniversary celebrations on August 20 and is planning on more fun events in the future.



