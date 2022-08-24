Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Huntingdon social club raises more than £1,400 for Magpas

Alexander Gilham

Published: 12:34 PM August 24, 2022
Montagu Club committee members Chris Cox (L) and Andy Simpson (R) present the cheque to Emma Sanders from Magpas

Montagu Club committee members Chris Cox (L) and Andy Simpson (R) present the cheque to Emma Sanders, the Magpas Community and Events Officer - Credit: Crawford Boyd

The Montagu Working Men's Club in Huntingdon has raised more than £1,400 for Magpas and presented the air ambulance service with a cheque.

The Montagu Club hosted a charity fun day on June 4 and was able to present the cheque to Magpas at the club on July 31.

Magpas said the money would help supply air ambulance fuel for a day and allow between four to five call-outs to help people.

Manager for the Montagu Club, Crawford Boyd, said: “The idea was we were looking to do a fun day because of the weather being so good, and we thought why not make it for something more rewarding which is what we did.

“It was a very successful day, plus the weather was outstanding. Everyone seemed to enjoy it.” 

Attendees at the fun day got to enjoy a barbecue, drinks, a raffle and a bouncy castle, with a percentage of sales raised on the day going towards Magpas.

The club also celebrated its 125th-anniversary celebrations on August 20 and is planning on more fun events in the future.


Charity News
Charity Fundraiser
Huntingdon News

