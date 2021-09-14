News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Montagu Club raises more than £1,300 for two charities

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 8:27 AM September 14, 2021   
The Montagu Club has raised over £1,300 for two charities. 

The Montagu Club has raised over £1,300 for two charities, members Sean and Debbie help out with the raffle. - Credit: Maggie Bartlett

The Montagu Club has raised more than £1,300 for two charities, by holding a Fun Day.  

The Fun Day was held on Saturday September 4 and had a Tombola, Barbeque, a Bouncy Castle and much more.  

Maggie Bartlett, a member of the Montagu Club, helped organise the event, with the aim to raise money for The Hunters Down Care Home in Huntingdon. 

Members of the Montagu Club Peter Faulkner, Pat Gorham, Maggie Bartlett and Liam Kennedy. 

Members of the Montagu Club Peter Faulkner, Pat Gorham, Maggie Bartlett and Liam Kennedy. - Credit: Maggie Bartlett

More than £650 has gone to the Care Home and Maggie explained why she chose to raise the money for them. 

Maggie said: “The Hunters Down Care Home look after my husband Tony Bartlett who has been a resident there for the last two years and has vascular dementia.

You may also want to watch:

"I wanted to do something for his unit, The Cromwell Unit. 

"The Fun Day was a joint venture with The Three Tuns pub in Huntingdon, as the manager Crawford Boyd takes on the none salaried management of the Montagu Club.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon
  2. 2 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed
  3. 3 St Neots Mobile Home residents say they are facing 'water poverty'
  1. 4 Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims
  2. 5 Plans for 290 homes in Buckden set for approval
  3. 6 'We were forgotten' - St Neots' mum backs Covid disability campaign
  4. 7 More restrictions set to be scrapped in Boris Johnson's winter Covid plan
  5. 8 Cancer victim launches £300k claim after 'deadly asbestos' exposure
  6. 9 Urgent police appeal to find man missing since Thursday
  7. 10 A successful season no matter what but Eaton Socon have an eye on finishing it in style

"It was a beautiful event and the members gave their time free of charge to help on the day." 

A Bouncy Castle was at the event. 

A Bouncy Castle was at the event. - Credit: Maggie Bartlett

Maggie's sister Pat Gorham also works tirelessly to raise money for The Woodlands cancer treatment centre at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. 

Maggie decided that the other £650 will be given to the Woodlands Cancer Treatment Centre.

Giuseppe Joe the barber cutting Liam Kennedy's hair 

Giuseppe Joe the barber cutting Liam Kennedy's hair - Credit: Maggie Bartlett

Maggie’s brother Liam Kennedy and his friend Peter Faulkner also had been growing their hair and beards since the beginning of lockdown.  

Within the Fun Day Liam and Peter both had their hair and beards shaved off, to help raise money for the care home.  

The Montagu Club is run as a community club and Maggie praises it, she said: “It really is a fantastic venue, it has masses of history to it.  

“It was built in 1897 and it is for everyone and for children when events are on, several community clubs use it.  

“They have board games there, they also have a fantastic garden, it is amazing. 

“It used to be a bowling green and the garden has been made into an amazing space.” 

Maggie also gives talks to student nurses who want to work in Mental Health. 

She gives the talks in Peterborough, with a crisis team, the talks are called “Living well with Dementia until you can't.”  

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gavin and Stacey star James Corden was reportedly filming at The Varsity Hotel & Spa.

Cambs Live

James Corden spotted filming Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
B1040 crash at Bluntisham leaves three people dead

Cambridgeshire County Council

Traffic lights for notorious crossroads in bid to stop fatal accidents

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A previous Living History event on St Neots Market Square

Step back in time on St Neots Market Square this weekend

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
This is the moment a takeaway shop in Huntingdon High Street was raided by police due to concerns around drug dealing

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Huntingdon takeaway shop raided by police due to 'drug dealing' concerns

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon