Published: 8:27 AM September 14, 2021

The Montagu Club has raised over £1,300 for two charities, members Sean and Debbie help out with the raffle. - Credit: Maggie Bartlett

The Montagu Club has raised more than £1,300 for two charities, by holding a Fun Day.

The Fun Day was held on Saturday September 4 and had a Tombola, Barbeque, a Bouncy Castle and much more.

Maggie Bartlett, a member of the Montagu Club, helped organise the event, with the aim to raise money for The Hunters Down Care Home in Huntingdon.

Members of the Montagu Club Peter Faulkner, Pat Gorham, Maggie Bartlett and Liam Kennedy. - Credit: Maggie Bartlett

More than £650 has gone to the Care Home and Maggie explained why she chose to raise the money for them.

Maggie said: “The Hunters Down Care Home look after my husband Tony Bartlett who has been a resident there for the last two years and has vascular dementia.

"I wanted to do something for his unit, The Cromwell Unit.

"The Fun Day was a joint venture with The Three Tuns pub in Huntingdon, as the manager Crawford Boyd takes on the none salaried management of the Montagu Club.

"It was a beautiful event and the members gave their time free of charge to help on the day."

A Bouncy Castle was at the event. - Credit: Maggie Bartlett

Maggie's sister Pat Gorham also works tirelessly to raise money for The Woodlands cancer treatment centre at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Maggie decided that the other £650 will be given to the Woodlands Cancer Treatment Centre.

Giuseppe Joe the barber cutting Liam Kennedy's hair - Credit: Maggie Bartlett

Maggie’s brother Liam Kennedy and his friend Peter Faulkner also had been growing their hair and beards since the beginning of lockdown.

Within the Fun Day Liam and Peter both had their hair and beards shaved off, to help raise money for the care home.

The Montagu Club is run as a community club and Maggie praises it, she said: “It really is a fantastic venue, it has masses of history to it.

“It was built in 1897 and it is for everyone and for children when events are on, several community clubs use it.

“They have board games there, they also have a fantastic garden, it is amazing.

“It used to be a bowling green and the garden has been made into an amazing space.”

Maggie also gives talks to student nurses who want to work in Mental Health.

She gives the talks in Peterborough, with a crisis team, the talks are called “Living well with Dementia until you can't.”