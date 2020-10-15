A St Neots’ football team has helped to raise money for a family who are determined to support people with their mental health.

Eynesbury United FC collected donations to help buy a plaque which will be erected in the town to support the family of Patrick Kenny. Patrick, 25,took his own life in February this year after battling with his mental health.

Eynesbury United FC played against Linton Granta FC, on Saturday October 10. The team won 2:1 against Linton Granta FC and collected £133.55 in donations.

Patrick’s family want a permanent plaque to be placed on St Neots town bridge.

Patrick’s sister Nicola said: “Something like a plaque might have helped my brother and save the life of someone who is struggling.”

“We are really grateful for all the support from the football club and hope now we can get a plaque put in place.”

Eynesbury United FC plan to hold another game next month to raise more money for the plaque.