Richard and Lynne Fitzjohn have completed a sponsored walk for the NHS and to provide some personal support to their local hospital.

On Monday May 1, they undertook a sponsored walk from their home in Great Stukeley,

With their golf trolleys and clubs, they walked across the fields to Huntingdon Racecourse, and then on to the golf club.

They managed, with the support from golf club members and friends of members to raise a £2,438.00, with one of their men’s captains clients putting in a generous £1,000.

Richard and Lynne said: “We are all aware of the debt of gratitude we owe to the people who work for the NHS and look after and care for us all, but particularly at this crisis time, they risk their lives to care for the unfortunate people who have contracted this terrible virus.”