Doorstep carol service helps to raise over £300 for Magpas Air Ambulance Service
- Credit: Archant
A doorstep carol service and raffle has helped to raise over £300 for Magpas Air Ambulance Service.
Barbara Koffman, a resident from Mc Cartney House in Godmanchester and friends, socially distanced on the doorstep of Mc Cartney House, a retirement living house, to sing some carols and hold a raffle, to raise money for the charity.
They raised £310 from the raffle, all prizes were donated and included a hamper, homemade Christmas cake, soap and glory products, wine and much more.
A pianist accompanied the singers, which was part of a nationwide event called ‘Doorstep carols’ that was running that evening.
Barbara said: “Carols on the doorstep, an event to raise the spirits of residents and friends of Mc Cartney House and a raffle was organised in aid of Magpas, a wonderful start to the Christmas festivities.”
A mixture of traditional carols were sung and mince pies and mulled wine were served at the event.
