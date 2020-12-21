News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Doorstep carol service helps to raise over £300 for Magpas Air Ambulance Service

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:00 PM December 21, 2020   
Barbara Koffman holding the cheque of money raised at the raffle for Magpas Air Ambulance Service. - Credit: Archant

A doorstep carol service and raffle has helped to raise over £300 for Magpas Air Ambulance Service.  

Barbara Koffman, a resident from Mc Cartney House in Godmanchester and friends, socially distanced on the doorstep of Mc Cartney House, a retirement living house, to sing some carols and hold a raffle, to raise money for the charity.  

They raised £310 from the raffle, all prizes were donated and included a hamper, homemade Christmas cake, soap and glory products, wine and much more. 

A pianist accompanied the singers, which was part of a nationwide event called ‘Doorstep carols’ that was running that evening.  

Barbara said: “Carols on the doorstep, an event to raise the spirits of residents and friends of Mc Cartney House and a raffle was organised in aid of Magpas, a wonderful start to the Christmas festivities.” 

A mixture of traditional carols were sung and mince pies and mulled wine were served at the event.  

