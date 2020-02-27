Boxing bouts, organised by the CambPol boxing club, took place at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, and the Reg Dixon cup was handed out.

Reg Dixon is a former member of the rotary club who passed away last year.

The cup was awarded to Christine Taylor, who took over the running of the boxing club for several months, by Reg's son Peter.

Spokesman for the rotary club, Michael Day, said: "The event was very successful and is the boxing club's main fund-raiser."

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly attended the event.