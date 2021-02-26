Published: 12:47 PM February 26, 2021

Ladies from the St Ives Golf Club have raised more than £450 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

The ladies held a ‘big heart cake sale’ where the ladies swapped their golf clubs for wooden spoons and got busy baking.

All cake entries had to be submitted by Valentine’s Day and were judged by Irina Tzortzoglou, who was the Master Chef Champion in 2019, helped by Sam Keeble representing the charity.

The overall winner was Celia Greenaway who baked a heart shaped cake.

Golfer Liz Bishop said: “We had an afternoon of fun with a crowd of us on Zoom all eating our cakes, having tea and chatting together.

“It was a wonderful chance to see each other, although we have been holding virtual meetings. On the day, 25 ladies took part and we raised £455.

Other winners included, Debbie Fuller for most Most Original category Nicky Cope who had decorated her cake with photos of her friends and family, Best in theme, Lynn Burdett, and Junior winner Chloe Hunter for some lovely sticky gooey chocolate hearts.