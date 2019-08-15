Joshua Gibson, 2, with dad Steve. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Joshua Gibson, 2, with dad Steve. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Hundreds of people turned out for the event on August 10 and helped raise an impressive £1,750 for The Fire Fighters' Charity.

It was an action-packed day which allowed visitors the opportunity to see behind the scenes at the station. Fun activities included dunking firefighters and officers, a hose reel challenge, rope rescue demonstrations, tours of the smoke house, raffle, barbecue and tours of our fire engines and incident response unit. Volunteer community champions were also on-hand to give life-saving safety advice and visitors could speak to staff about working for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Also joining them on the day were representatives from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, face painters and Little Flames Childcare. There was also a vintage fire engine and memorabilia on show.

Crew commander Paul Whitaker, who organised the event, said: "A huge thank to the local community who came out in force to support our open day. The amount raised by generous visitors was fantastic and will be gratefully received by The Fire Fighters Charity. "I would also like to thank local business who donated to our raffle and all those who volunteered on the day to make it happen.

Freddie Hayter, 2, and dad Mark. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Freddie Hayter, 2, and dad Mark. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

"I hope everyone enjoyed the event, and came away knowing a little more about what we do while supporting a very worthwhile cause."

Money raised from the event will be donated to The Fire Fighter's Charity, who support members of the fire service community around the country, in areas of heath, wellbeing, advice information, family and child programmes, recuperation and more.