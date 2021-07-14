Video

Published: 2:06 PM July 14, 2021

Mobile vaccine unit coming to Huntingdon this weekend and you don't need to book. - Credit: Leigh Prather - stock.adobe.com

A mobile vaccination unit is coming to Huntingdon this weekend.

The Vaccinators, a new NHS-powered mobile vaccination team, will be coming to the Charles Hicks Medical Centre this weekend to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations to local people between 10am-6pm each day.

The service will be running clinics on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18. The Vaccinators will offer first doses to anyone aged 18 or over – no appointment needed. If you had your first dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks ago, you can come along to have your second dose at these walk-in clinics too.

See here for more information on vaccine figures.

Patients do not need to be registered at the Charles Hicks Medical Centre in order to walk in for a vaccine. Simply pop along any time between 10am and 6pm. Remember to bring a face covering unless you’re exempt.

Jan Thomas, accountable officer at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The COVID-19 vaccine is your best protection against COVID-19. Whether you’re looking forward to going back to seeing your mates at the pub, or counting the days till your next festival, you can help us all get back to doing the things we love by popping along to get your jab from the Vaccinators this weekend.”

You can find out more about The Vaccinators on Tour by visiting www.thevaccinators.co.uk.

This walk-in clinic is taking place at the Charles Hicks Centre, 75 Ermine Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3EZ

Parking on site is only available for people with disabilities. Please use alternative local car parks or consider travelling by foot or bike.

A full list of walk-in vaccination clinics is available on The Vaccinators’ homepage via www.thevaccinators.co.uk







