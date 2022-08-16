The Riverside Miniature Railway (RMR) in St Neots is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award.

The award is the international quality mark for community projects in parks and green spaces and RMR is the first miniature railway in the country to receive the award.

After two years that have seen our parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that RMR has achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the volunteers that maintain a great space that everyone can enjoy.

Ivan Hewlett, chairman and founder of the railway said: "The Riverside Miniature Railway Club is honoured to receive this award.

"The three key themes of our club are community, inclusivity and sustainability and these align well with the aims of the green flag community award. This award recognises the excellent work of all our willing volunteers in association with several other community groups with which we engage in the development and operation of our miniature railway.

"Riverside Miniature Railway Club will strive to maintain and develop our green space to retain this prestigious award going forward. Thank you to all those who support our railway through sponsorship, enjoying a ride or actively volunteering alongside our members."

Commenting on the news that Riverside Miniature Railway has met the Green Flag Award standard, Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager, Paul Todd, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making the railway worthy of a Green Flag Award.

"Riverside Miniature Railway is a vital green space for the community in St Neots. This award is testament to all the hard work of the volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

For more information about the railway and opening times, go to the website at: www.riversiderailway.co.uk.