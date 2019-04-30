The new carriage will allow wheelchair users and an accompanying passenger to enjoy the railway.

The carriage was presented to the railway by both of the St Neots rotary clubs and is suitable for both push and powered wheelchairs.

Ivan Hewlett, founder of the railway, said: “One of the main aims of the railway is to provide an inclusive service to our community, this carriage will allow passengers of all abilities to enjoy our miniature railway. We are extremely grateful to our friends at Rotary International for their generosity and continued support.”

Several members of the St Neots St Marys and St Neots Rotary Clubs attended the a ceremony to welcome the carriage on Easter Sunday and enjoyed a ride around the track.