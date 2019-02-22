A planning application has been submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council by the charity MIND, which is looking to open a shop in the unit vacated last year by the clothing retailer Robert Goddard.

The unit is currently occupied on a temporary basis by the Everyone Health group, which is offering free advice and guidance on a range of health-related issues.

MIND is a charity that focuses on eliminating the stigma around mental health. It currently has about 150 shops in the UK.

A spokesman for MIND said: “Yes we can confirm that we have put in an offer. This will be for a shop, not a support centre.”