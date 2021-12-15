St Neots town centre is to receive an injection of funding. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) has announce that it has successfully secured an additional £3.5 million from National Highways designated funds to enhance the St Neots Future High Streets Fund town centre regeneration projects.

Earlier this year, HDC announced that St Neots would be a beneficiary of the Government’s Future High Streets Fund following a successful business case bid from HDC, making it one of only 72 high streets across England to receive Government funding.

Following HDC's successful bid for further funding from National Highways, the total District Council-led investment into the St Neots regeneration programme is now £16.3 million.

The additional funding from National Highways will help to deliver three of the six projects. It will specifically support:

· Pedestrian and cycling improvements to St Neots Road Bridge;

· High Street improvements including; tree-planting, improved crossings, and safer loading

and parking bays;

· Market Square improvements including; removal of car parking, improved public realm and connectivity enhancements for buses and taxis.

Executive leader of the council, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “The District Council’s ambitions for St Neots, and our other market towns, are without limit.

"Having already secured £6.9 million of Government and other local funding and invested £5.9 million into this project directly I am delighted that our latest bid to National Highways has been approved and that we have delivered another £3.5 million for the St Neots town centre regeneration projects. In total, we have now brought together £16.3 million of new investment to support and enhance St Neots town centre.”

National Highways Project Director for the A428 scheme, Lee Galloway, said: “Strong relationships and partnerships with our communities are really important to us.

"The A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvement scheme will bring huge benefits to all those who live, work and travel in and around Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

"By providing this funding and working closely with our partners, together we’ll be able to continue delivering greater benefits to the local people and the community.”



