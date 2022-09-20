Promotion

Mill View retirement community for the over 55s enables residents to live independently in their own modern apartments with care on site.

Think lifestyle, independence and assurance - residents can socialise with others when they choose, or simply enjoy their own company, using the facilities such as communal areas indoors and out.

They can also cook their own meals in their apartment kitchen if they wish, or eat in the restaurant.

And they and their families can rest assured that if there is an emergency or minor incident, carers are there to help. Care and support is tailored to their individual needs.

The comfortable environment promotes social interactions and reduces the risk of isolation. If someone was lonely previously, they have the opportunity to socialise here.

As well as residents going to the restaurant to have lunch together, their families can visit often, too,

Residents may find that it’s liberating to sell their family house, move forward and realise that the worries they had are lifted from them.

Support and guidance is at hand to ensure they are happy living at Mill View. If anyone feels daunted by moving from a family home into a new place, there’s an extra care team manager on site to support them from Monday to Friday.





Meryl Pithers, whose parents have moved into Mill View, was delighted their family discovered the independent living development.

She had been worried about here parents’ care needs, but now has peace of mind that they are living there happily with on-site care, and she enjoys visiting them there.

“Mill View was a wonderful discovery, with extra care that involves on site carers, well laid out accommodation with wide corridors, accessible doorways and a very secure entry system.

"And my parents enjoy having the carers on site, the ability to sit out in their little patio/balcony and the opportunity to socialise with other people who are living here.

"I can’t tell you the difference it’s made to us as a family. It’s a nice, comfortable place to live and a lovely place to go and visit them.”

Every day is another opportunity to live life to the full, independent living unlocks exciting opportunities, and the facilities mean you can have the lifestyle you deserve.

Life here can be as relaxed or as active as you choose, with a superb range of facilities on-site.

In a place where you’ll always feel at home, Mill View offers residents exceptional amenities, including an on-site shop, hair salon, air-conditioned roof garden restaurant with terrace, and landscaped communal gardens, all designed to make your life as easy as possible.

Intimate and inviting, the rooftop restaurant and terrace is set in truly luxurious surroundings, enjoying panoramic views across open countryside, providing a perfect place to meet with neighbours, friends and family.

Behind the privacy of your own front door, the contemporary specification and meticulously designed interiors provide a calming backdrop that still gives you the opportunity to make your own mark.

All apartments have been carefully planned and considered to create modern and attractive living spaces.

With their generous proportions, well-designed layouts and high-quality specification, the apartments deliver the best in independent living.

As well as being near beautiful countryside, residents can relax and unwind in private landscaped gardens, designed to be pleasing to the eye whether at close quarters from a stroll around the grounds, or from the comfort of your private balcony or terrace.

Residents benefit from a 24-hour emergency response service, so both you and your loved ones can have peace of mind that help will be there when needed.

Mill View provides the security and privacy of your own home and the reassurance that you can continue to live independently.





The apartments at Mill View are set out across four floors in a fully self-contained building. There are three types of two-bedroom apartments available: The Cam, The Mill and The Edmund. They can be between 50 and 75 per cent owned or rented.

A viewing day is taking place on Saturday October 8 from 10am to 4pm. Viewings are limited and strictly by appointment. But hurry as Mill View is 75% sold.

For more details, visit www.mill-view.co.uk or email sales@domovohomes.co.uk or call 01223 606656.

