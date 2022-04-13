Keeping active both physically and mentally is really important, particularly later in life, and at Mill View in Cambridge residents are given ample opportunity to do both.

For the bpha extra care scheme manager Kayleigh Ackford, it is a joy to help facilitate and deliver a whole range of activities, from a more sedate game of Scrabble to wine and cheese evenings and trips out.

Coming from a care background Kayleigh said she understands the loneliness and isolation that can happen and wants to ensure all residents are supported to reduce those feelings.

Mill View offers plenty of opportunities to get involved in games and activities - Credit: GETTY IMAGES

“A small but dedicated residents committee oversee the activities on-site and that close-knit team look out for the wellbeing of others,” she said.

“The activities help alleviate loneliness and provide something for people to look forward to.

“It is good to know they are not alone and is a really great icebreaker. It provides a positive outcome for all.”

Once a week the residents get a visit from someone to lead an exercise class and other visitors have come in to run other classes.

After the success of a monthly coffee morning, residents now take their own cups and head to the delightful rooftop restaurant, where there is a lovely terrace to take in the stunning views, once a fortnight.

Gathering they enjoy each other’s company and have even been known to share poetry and readings.

Based in Hauxton on the outskirts of Cambridge, independent living at Mill View offers modern, contemporary homes for the over 55s where residents can also have peace of mind, as additional care and support is available if needed.

Socialising is important to residents at Mill View and coffee mornings and lunches are two of many options - Credit: Domovo Homes

From the moment you arrive, you are made to feel at home and as well as your own apartment, you have access to a range of communal spaces.

The lounges are a hive of activity, with regular jigsaw making and scrabble competitions, quizzes and even cheese and wine evenings. Another focus is social lunches. A large majority of the residents enjoy eating together.

“The activities programme is really buzzing,” said Kayleigh. “There are so many things going on. It is lovely. There is a really positive feel. It is lovely to see activities on the increase and a rise in residents accessing them.”

The team are adaptive to what the residents want and supports them if items need buying - recently they bought a microphone and speaker which can be used for a range of events and activities such as regular quizzes.

The committee is open to suggestions and anything that goes well is often repeated.

One of the highlights for many is a trip out - the panto, local garden centre and wildlife park are all venues that are enthusiastically received. Residents are self-sufficient and organise and pay for the bus hire between them.

With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee coming up, Mill View has secured some funding for special celebrations and is busy discussing what they will be.

Mill View also has a weekly bus taking residents to a supermarket so they can independently shop, while if gardening is their thing, then residents can enjoy working outside where there are planters available.

Mill View also has plenty of other facilities, including the village shop, laundry facility, regular visiting nail technician, residents’ lounges, guest room if you want to welcome visitors to stay, and a scooter room.

Residents have their own space in modern one or two-bedroom apartments, which each have a balcony or terrace to enjoy a little bit of the outdoors, set in a quiet location with beautifully landscaped communal gardens.

The high specification means you will feel at home as soon as you move in. High-end kitchens, wet rooms, spacious bedrooms and flooring throughout, leaving you the opportunity to furnish it to your own tastes.

If you want to find out more there is an open day being held on April 30. Booking is strictly by appointment only.