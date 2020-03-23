The hub will have a specific focus on providing access to food, medicines and other supplies in the first instance. As well as co-ordinate the need to make sure there is adequate staff and resource capacity to serve a significant increased level of demand in critical service areas, such as the NHS and social care.

The council said this morning it was waiting for guidance and instruction from the Government in relation to the coordination of food, medicines and other support to the highly vulnerable list, the details of which will be shared with this week and will draw in all necessary support from its partners, including the military.

Community centres have already closed and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Coordination Hub has been set up to help those most affected. The hub will work alongside community centre groups and ensure everyone who needs support will receive it.

Changes to bus routes.

Delaine Bus Route Changes in Peterborough

Service 101 (Morton - Bourne - The Deepings - Peterborough) - normal service apart from last bus from Peterborough 19.15, Sunday departures from Peterborough now 10.00, 12.00, 14.00 & 17.00

Service 102 (The Deepings - Peterborough) - Full Suspension - departures from Peterborough now 07.30, 09.45, 11.15, 12.45 & 14.15

Service 201 (Bourne - Stamford - Peterborough) - normal operation

Changes to CallConnect service - CallConnect is a bus service for rural communities which can be requested by pre-booking only. The times the buses operate will be unaffected. However, the call centre that users phone to request a service will be reducing its opening hours by one hour at the end of each day. These temporary changes will help the service ensure it has sufficient staffing levels. The revised opening hours will be:

Mon-Fri - CallConnect emergencies and cancellations: 8am-6pm, Drivers: 6.30am-6pm, Main booking service: 8.30am-5.30pm (Welland and North Lincs 8am-5pm).

Saturday - CallConnect emergencies and cancellations: 8am-5pm, Drivers: 7.30am-5pm, Main booking service: 9am-4.30pm (Welland and North Lincs 8.30am-4pm).

Stagecoach

Changes will be made to the following services provided by Stagecoach. For full service changes visit the Stagecoach website:

Guided Busway - postponing launch of busway service until further notice and service changes

Cambridge Park & Ride

Cambridge Service

99 Service

X5 Service

Bedford Service

Peterborough Service

Cambridge City Sightseeing Tour

Fenstanton Service

Gladstone Park Community Centre - will be closed from today (Monday) until further notice because of the impact of COVID-19. All bookings have been cancelled until the end of April in the first instance, and arrangements are being made for staff to continue to be available remotely to take enquiries during the centre’s normal opening hours. Cambridgeshire libraries to close – following the Prime Minister’s speech on Friday, increasing social distancing by closing many social venues, the library service across Cambridgeshire will close.

“We must do this in a way which minimises the risk of infection to our customers and staff as we face the COVID- 19 pandemic, so from next week we plan to focus on increased digital and online offer, and an appointments based system for all Cambridgeshire County Council libraries.

“This means that from today (Monday), our Library buildings will close but the service is working to create an alternative service offer including:

Appointments to use IT for those who most need it.

A drop off / collection service for item reservations on an appointment basis – with items quarantined for 72 hours between loans

During the closure period, there will be no fines for overdue materials. Loans will also be extended until isolation advice is lifted for everyone.

An online offer will be available to give people access to digital books at home.

Vivacity – has closed all its services in line with Government guidance, this includes libraries and leisure centres in Peterborough, including the Key Theatre.

Schools and key workers - “The message from Government is clear - if it is possible for children to be at home safely, then they should be. Parents should not rely on, or ask for, childcare to be provided by anyone who should be stringently social distancing, such as grandparents or those with underlying health conditions. Schools will be asked to provide optional care for those children who are deemed to be vulnerable.”

Children whose parents are ‘key workers’ – “Those whom the government deem critical to the COVID-19 response - will also be considered if they cannot be cared for at home. This will be the case if one or both parents are classed as key workers, and there is no means by which to keep the child at home, or in single parent families where the parent’s occupation falls within the list.”

Garden Waste Collections for Peterborough - “Anyone signed up to receive garden waste collections will no longer need to renew this service in April. Subscriptions will automatically be extended until July free of charge and the recurring direct debits will be paused.​ During this period no new subscribers will be able join the service and collections frequency will reduce to monthly. This will enable the council and Aragon Direct Services to prioritise collection of Green Recycling, Black Residual and Grey Food Caddie bins for all residents.

If you or anyone in your household has one of two key symptoms, a high temperature or a new and continuous cough, then you should stay at home for 14 days.

That means that if possible you should not go out even to buy food or essentials, other than for exercise, and in that case at a safe distance from others.

If necessary, you should ask for help from others for your daily necessities. And if that is not possible, then you should do what you can to limit your social contact when you leave the house to get supplies.

Even if you don’t have symptoms and if no one in your household has symptoms, you should stop non-essential contact with others and stop all unnecessary travel.

We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other social venues.

We should all only use the NHS when we really need to. Go online rather than ringing NHS 111.

This advice is particularly important for people over 70, for pregnant women and for those with some health conditions.

You can read the latest guidance on social distancing for everyone in the UK and protecting older people and vulnerable adults, published on Monday 16 March at www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-guidance-on-social-distancing-and-for-vulnerable-people.

