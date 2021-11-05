Councillor Mike Shellens has won the seat as a Huntingdonshire District Councillor (HDC) for the Huntingdon East ward. - Credit: Archant

Councillor Mike Shellens has won the seat as a Huntingdonshire District Councillor (HDC) for the Huntingdon East ward.

The by-election was held yesterday (November 4) between two candidates, Mike Shellens and Jonas King.

Mr Shellens, a Liberal Democrat, previously stood as a (HDC) councillor for 10 years from 2008 to 2018 and has now been re-elected, receiving 813 votes.

Mr King, a Conservative, who is currently a Cambridgeshire County Councillor (CCC) for Huntingdon North and Hartford, received 656 votes.

On winning his seat Mike Shellens said: "After yesterday’s unnecessary and costly by election victory, we have just six months until the major elections in May.

You may also want to watch:

"In the meantime it will be refreshing to be working again with officers whom I used to know well during my earlier 8 year stint as a District Councillor.

"As you can imagine, having knocked on literally hundreds of doors since May asking for residents concerns, we have a torrent of work to get through.

"This will take time, but we shall plug away. It is going to be an exciting six months."