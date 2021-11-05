Councillor Mike Shellens wins Huntingdon by-election
- Credit: Archant
Councillor Mike Shellens has won the seat as a Huntingdonshire District Councillor (HDC) for the Huntingdon East ward.
The by-election was held yesterday (November 4) between two candidates, Mike Shellens and Jonas King.
Mr Shellens, a Liberal Democrat, previously stood as a (HDC) councillor for 10 years from 2008 to 2018 and has now been re-elected, receiving 813 votes.
Mr King, a Conservative, who is currently a Cambridgeshire County Councillor (CCC) for Huntingdon North and Hartford, received 656 votes.
On winning his seat Mike Shellens said: "After yesterday’s unnecessary and costly by election victory, we have just six months until the major elections in May.
You may also want to watch:
"In the meantime it will be refreshing to be working again with officers whom I used to know well during my earlier 8 year stint as a District Councillor.
"As you can imagine, having knocked on literally hundreds of doors since May asking for residents concerns, we have a torrent of work to get through.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the Black Cat Roundabout
- 2 Amazing photographs of Huntingdon from the air
- 3 Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes
- 4 Huntingdon cyclist named after fatal crash
- 5 Meet the candidates who are standing in the Huntingdon by-election
- 6 Cyclist killed in crash on Sapley Road near Huntingdon
- 7 Christmas ice rink, market and 36 metre high wheel approved
- 8 Probe ordered into busway following second death
- 9 2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone
- 10 Everything you need to know about Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021
"This will take time, but we shall plug away. It is going to be an exciting six months."