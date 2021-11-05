News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Councillor Mike Shellens wins Huntingdon by-election

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:20 AM November 5, 2021
Councillor Mike Shellens has won the seat as a Huntingdonshire District Councillor (HDC) for the Huntingdon East ward.

Councillor Mike Shellens has won the seat as a Huntingdonshire District Councillor (HDC) for the Huntingdon East ward.

Councillor Mike Shellens has won the seat as a Huntingdonshire District Councillor (HDC) for the Huntingdon East ward. 

The by-election was held yesterday (November 4) between two candidates, Mike Shellens and Jonas King. 

Mr Shellens, a Liberal Democrat, previously stood as a (HDC) councillor for 10 years from 2008 to 2018 and has now been re-elected, receiving 813 votes. 

Mr King, a Conservative, who is currently a Cambridgeshire County Councillor (CCC) for Huntingdon North and Hartford, received 656 votes.  

On winning his seat Mike Shellens said: "After yesterday’s unnecessary and costly by election victory, we have just six months until the major elections in May.

"In the meantime it will be refreshing to be working again with officers whom I used to know well during my earlier 8 year stint as a District Councillor.

"As you can imagine, having knocked on literally hundreds of doors since May asking for residents concerns, we have a torrent of work to get through.

"This will take time, but we shall plug away. It is going to be an exciting six months."

Huntingdon News

