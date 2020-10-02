News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 11:00 PM October 2, 2020    Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Conecto Ltd of 12 Selby Court, Huntingdon PE29 1HP is applying for a licence to use Eclipse Europe Logistics Ltd, 14 Windover Road, Huntingdon PE29 7EB as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Conecto Ltd of 12 Selby Court, Huntingdon PE29 1HP is applying for a licence to use Eclipse Europe Logistics Ltd, 14 Windover Road, Huntingdon PE29 7EB as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Approval granted for new homes at Wintringham in St Neots

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Dangerous drunk driver jailed after swerving across roads in two mile...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

St Ives couple left devastated after house completely floods two days...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Hi Ho, Hi Ho it's back to school we go

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus