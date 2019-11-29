Town And Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2010 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 11 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development on land on south side of Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights, PE26 2RG.

I give notice that Mr & Mrs Wall is applying to the Planning Inspectorate for planning permission to create equestrian facilities and grazing land to include hard standing at the front of the site, 4 x stables, a mobile home and fenced off areas to create grazing land.

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this appeal should write to the Planning Inspectorate at Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN within 21 days.

""Owner" means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

**"Tenant" means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land. Signatory Mr. B. Woods 14/10/19.

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.