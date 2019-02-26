Michael Esaw, 31, of Low Road, was arrested following raids in March and Chatteris, in Fenland, on January 25.

Today (Tuesday), Esaw pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted armed robbery at Peterborough Crown Court.

Craig Downer, 28, of York Road, in Wisbech, was also arrested in connection with the incidents and pleaded not guilty at the same hearing.

It is alleged that Esaw and Downer carried out at the raids at Cost Cutter in St Peter’s Road, March; at Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington Road, March; and at Applegreen in West Park Street, Chatteris.

The pair were remanded and a trial date was set for June 3.