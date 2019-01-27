Michael Esaw, 31, of Low Road, was arrested by officers following raids in March and Chatteris, in Fenland.

Craig Downer, 28, of York Road, in Wisbech, was also arrested in connection with the incidents and both men have been charged with three counts of attempted armed robbery. They have been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday).

According to Cambridgeshire police, it was reported that at 8.54pm on Friday, an attempted armed robbery occurred at Cost Cutter in St Peter’s Road, March.

Two further armed robberies then took place at 8.58pm at Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington Road, March, and at 9.18pm at Applegreen Petrogas in West Park Street, Chatteris.