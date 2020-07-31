With temperatures rising, thunderstorms are expected to break out this afternoon and into the evening with the weather warning in place for large parts of the south east of England, including East Anglia.

The warning, which is in place from 4pm until 12.59pm, states that many places will stay dry but isolated thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption.

The Met Office also warns there could be “some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes” and “some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible”.

Cambridgeshire this evening and tonight:

Scattered showers or thunderstorms, occasionally heavy with a risk of hail or frequent lightning across much of the region this evening. Showers easing during the early hours but staying warm and humid through the night. Minimum temperature 18 °C.

Saturday:

Mainly dry,with a few scattered showers, particularly in the afternoon. Very warm in light winds, but cooler toward the coast in the onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Mainly dry with sunny spells Sunday. Sunshine and showers Monday, perhaps heavier in south for a time. Dry for most Tuesday, but some rain in north. Temperatures around average.