Last day of junior school at Crosshall for Elliott, Charlie and Sam.

With Year 6 pupils leaving primary education and potentially missing out on many of the celebrations which accompany this milestone, The Hunts Post wanted to offer schools, students and parents the chance to commemorate through our newspaper and website.

Here are the messages.

Katie-Anne Buckenham

The Year 6 leavers assembly at Crosshall Junior School

(Huntingdon Primary School).

“We are so proud of her and all she has overcome while she’s been at the school - she has epilepsy and is a young carer.”

Love mum and dad

Children at Winhills Schoo in St Neots enjoyed an ice cream van as part of their Year 6 leaving celebrations.

Ewan Minchinton (Stukeley Meadows School)

“Ewan, you have attended Stukeley Meadows School for the past seven years and I am so proud of your attitude to learning and everything you have achieved.

“I would also like to thank the amazing school team who go above and beyond to support the children’s learning. “

Sonia Balls

Year 6 pupils at Winhills in St Neots with a confetti canon.

Noah Richardson (Upwood Primary School)

“Well done to Noah Richardson and all his Year 6 friends at Upwood Primary Academy. Thank you to the wonderful teaching staff who have worked so hard. Enjoy the summer.”

Noah Richardson from Upwood Primary Academy.

Winhills Primary Academy

“At Winhills Primary Academy in St Neots, all the staff are incredibly proud of their amazing Year 6 children, who have grown and matured into such fantastic young people and who will definitely make a great success of their futures. On their last day at school, the children enjoyed looking back on their memories and celebrated with a picnic, outdoor awards ceremony, a visit from the ice-cream van and then finally letting off confetti canons! We wish them well.”

Michelle Smith

Tia Kendrick and Olivia Morris saying goodbye to Ashbeach Primary school in Ramsey St Mary's ready to start a new adventure at Abbey College Ramsey.

Maisie Malins (Alconbury C of E School)

“Well done, Maisie - you have smashed primary school. We are so proud of you. Now go and enjoy summer doing what you love best.”

Love mum and dad.

Maisie Malins year 6 Alconbury C of E

Crosshall Junior School

Headteacher Anne Eardley said: “I cannot recall a better Year Six cohort than our senior students.

“They have always worked cooperatively and respectfully and epitomise our Crosshall values of ‘ambition, resilience and kindness’.

“The children have worked very hard – whether working at school or remotely. They have been a real joy to teach, acting as worthy role models for the younger students. We wish them all the very best for the next stage in their lives; we know they will thrive.”