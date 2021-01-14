St Neots entrepreneur to host 24-hour ‘Speak Up’ event

Published: 8:37 AM January 14, 2021

A St Neots based entrepreneur is to host a 24 hour ‘Speak Up’ event to raise money for mental health charity.

On January 18, Alex Hughes which is known as the most depressing day of the year Blue Monday, starting at 12am, will host a 24hr ‘Speak Up’ Liveathon to help local small business owners and entrepreneurs power through the day and speak up to look after their mental health.

Alex will talk for 24 hours non-stop with small business owners, mental health experts, advisors, and the local business community, whilst completing challenges, sharing stories and giving advice on how to shift to a positive mindset in 2021.

Alex aims to raise £10,000 for CPSL MIND, a mental health charity and guests joining the Liveathon include St Neot’s Mayor Stephen Ferguson, Danielle Bridge the Founding Director of ABC Life Support CIC and trainer at Mental Health First Aid England, local councillors, representatives from CPSL Mind and small business owners.

Alex Hughes, who is the founder of his business, Shifties, which focuses on supporting the growth of small businesses, said: “Small businesses are the lifeblood of the local economy, but this past year has placed huge pressures on the people behind them.

“Running a business can feel lonely – but it doesn’t have to be that way. With the right support network, your chances of success grow tenfold.

“The ‘Speak Up’ Liveathon aims to reverse the traditional doom and gloom associated with Blue Monday and show how good communication and the support of a community can make running a business fun, whilst also increasing your potential to grow.

“If things are getting you down, our message is simple: speak up - you’re not on your own!”

The event is open for anyone to join and will be hosted via shifties.co.uk/speakup.

Alex Hughes will encourage the audience to share their concerns and questions in the live feed, whilst hearing real stories of people’s lives and businesses.

There will be opportunity to interact with the guests, prizes to be won to encourage donations throughout the 24-hour period and buckets of inspiration to drive a message of positivity.

The ‘Speak Up’ Liveathon runs from 12am until midnight on 18th January, running for 24 hours straight.

To Attend the event visit: www.shifties.co.uk/speakup

To Donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shifties-speakup

To join the conversation visit : Facebook, #SpeakUp2021