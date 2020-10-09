Abbey College, Ramsey, was said to be “excelling” in its approach to dealing with mental health concerns for pupils, staff and the wider school community.

It has received the Carnegie Centre of Excellence gold award for mental health in schools, the highest level it could achieve.

The award, which lasts for three years, aims to strengthen staff and pupils’ mental health by supporting schools to make a positive change at all levels of the UK’s education system.

The school will now be making sure it is equipped to deal with issues rising from the coronavirus crisis.

Andy Christoforou, headteacher at Abbey College, said: “I am incredibly proud of the entire Abbey College community for showing such inspiring commitment to help support positive mental health.

“Achieving this award is testament to all the hard work and determination we have undertaken to support student and staff wellbeing, especially in the current circumstances.”

Headded: “However, the work does not stop now. We are striving to maintain our success in 2021 to further support our students and staff moving forward.”

The school had to demonstrate a community approach to mental health, evidencing policies and initiatives that worked towards improving mental health and wellbeing for both staff and pupils within the wider school community.

In the final report the assessor said: “The college is excelling across the vast majority of the competencies and their outreach work and research-informed practice shows their unswerving commitment to making mental health and well-being an integral part of their everyday practice.

“The college ensures that the well-being of all is at the forefront of its priorities, in this way maintaining focus and rigour.”

Abbey College was also commended on its key virtues of “humility, intuition and passion”

The Welfare team is made up of experienced staff and there is a confidential email service for staff run by governors.

Abbey College will now be recognised as a thought leader in school mental health and wellbeing and will receive a plaque and certificate to display.