Published: 11:48 AM February 18, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM February 18, 2021

Three men were rescued from the back of a lorry at the Brampton Hut services on February 17. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Officers from Cambridgeshire police rescued three men from inside a refrigerated lorry yesterday (February 17).

The men called police to say they were in the back of the lorry and were suffocating and struggling to breathe.

A hunt for the vehicle was launched and the lorry, believed to have travelled from France, was found at Brampton Hut services just before 4.30pm by officers from the BCH Roads Policing Unit.

The three men were safe and not injured, and their welfare will now be handled by the immigration services.

"Stories like this may be distressing, but highlight that slavery and trafficking are real and police need the public's help," said Cambs police today (Thursday, February 18).

Warning signs to look out for, particularly at service stations or lay-bys, include:

People emerging from a lorry or HGV, especially suddenly or as if in a rush not to be seen

Hearing banging from the inside of a lorry – always call us on 999, especially if the lorry is refrigerated

A group of people heading towards, or going inside of, the back of a lorry

If anything about the vehicle doesn’t seem quite right – for example if produce is being thrown from it or something is being done to catch the attention of other motorists

Anyone who sees any of the above is urged to call police on 999 immediately and take a note of the vehicle registration number, even if it has foreign plates.

For more information about human trafficking or modern slavery, including how to report concerns and more warning signs to look out for, visit the force’s dedicated web page: https://bit.ly/3u806sL



















