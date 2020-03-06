Two men, including one from Huntingdon, have been charged after a man suffered a gunshot wound in Spalding.

Junior Titilawo, 25, of Aspen Green, Huntingdon, and Anthony Madine, 20, of Cradge Bank in Spalding have both been charged with attempt murder and possession of a firearm.

They will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today under an application to be remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent Martyn Parker said: "I would like to thank the public and our team for their support with this complex investigation which has resulted in the charges against these two men.

"These incidents are rare. The circumstances surrounding this offence are isolated in which those involved were known to each other.

"Lincolnshire Police have placed a significant amount of resources into this investigation to get the result we have. We take incidents of violence very seriously and are committed to bringing offenders to justice but more importantly demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding our communities."

The 30-year-old man and 18-year-old man have been released on bail.

Nine people in total were arrested in connection with this. The remaining seven have been released on bail.