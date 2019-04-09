Police were called to Duck Lane at about 3.45pm to reports of the disorder involving about 30 people. Officers issued a dispersal order and left it in place until 7am this morning (Tuesday, April 9).

Three men, aged 19, 28 and 50, were arrested and all remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Police believe there were a number of people filming and photographing on mobile phones at the time of the incident and are asking anyone with footage or pictures of the incident to contact them.

INFO: Anyone with information regarding this incident can report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting 35/24113/19 or call 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.