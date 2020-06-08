Liz died aged 66, on May 20 after developing Covid 19. She had been suffering from lung cancer.

Her funeral was at St Bartholmew’s Church, Great Stukeley, on Thursday, June 4.

Liz will be remembered for treating everyone she met with compassion.

She was the most patient listener, whether the visitor was someone who needed help with the words for a notice about the loss of someone they loved or someone upset about a report of a court case.

Liz was born Elizabeth Razzel in Boreham Wood. Her father was a purchaser for British Steel. The family came to Huntingdon when the company moved to St Peter’s Road in 1960.

Liz first worked for The Hunts Post as a teenager, as a sales rep. She left after her older sister Suzane’s husband died and the two women ran the couple’s business, BTF Plastics. After Liz lost Suzane to cancer, she returned to the Hunts Post in the 1990s.

Editor Debbie Davies said: “Liz had that very rare quality of being able to make everyone she spoke to feel they were special and important. She gave so much to her work colleagues and asked for so little. She was a huge part of our history and we all miss her dearly.”

Paul Richardson, former editor of The Hunts Post, added: “Liz was a quiet phenomenon. Liz was the mother hen of The Hunts Post, always generous, always caring, always giving and yet, even to the editor, if we got something wrong, she had that fierce glance which told you that you had let the newspaper down.”

Andy Veale, editor of The Hunts Post from 2006 to 2014, said: “Liz was a wonderful woman; kind, generous with her time, a great host, and a friend to so many people. She also had a tremendous sense of fun.

“While we journalists were chained to our computers, (at the back of the building) Liz was the real face of The Hunts Post and was known to a vast number of people across Huntingdonshire. Her local knowledge and eye for a good story were a great help to me as editor and I will always be grateful to Liz for her help, as well as her support and care away from the office.

Under her gentle exterior, Liz could be mischievous too.

Her husband John described how she loved their holidays in Cyprus where his family is from.

“Cyprus was our second home. She would sit on the beach with a Do Not Disturb sign on the back of the deckchair - just water (vodka and tonic) me every so often. We had a lot of family and friends out there and a lot of fun.

John said: “Liz loved doing things for everybody. She always put everybody else first.”

Asked how she would like to be remembered, he said: “As a caring. loving person - with a ray of sunshine on her.”

Liz leaves John, her two stepsons, Christopher and Savva, and step granddaughter, Shannon.

Donations for Cancer Research UK in Liz’s memory, can be sent to the Hunts Post, 30 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TB or William Peacock and Sons, Castle Hill Lodge, Castle Moat Road, Huntingdon, PE29 3PG.