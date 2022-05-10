Gallery
Memorial unveiled in honour of Lancaster crew who crashed near Great Paxton
- Credit: Paul Cannon
More than 300 people attended the churchyard of Holy Trinity Minster Church in Great Paxton on Saturday to witness the unveiling of a memorial in honour of a Second World War plane crew.
Seven young men crashed in a Lancaster bomber near Great Paxton shortly after take-off from RAF Graveley on December 24 1944.
A granite memorial was erected to commemorate their sacrifice and bravery.
Relatives of the crew came from all over the country, including some from as far as Kent and South Wales.
Member of the Great Paxton History Society, Graham James, said: "One of the crew who perished in the crash had written a poem about his life in World War Two.
"His much younger brother attended the service and brought along a small notebook in which the poem had been written, and he movingly read it out."
The service began with the St Neots Air Cadets marching into the churchyard, followed by a reading of poems from three schoolchildren and finished with a low flypast by one of the RAF’s Spitfires.
An exhibition was also held in the church, including information about the crew and the crash.