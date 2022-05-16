Jacob Crawshaw memorial football match raises more than £8,100
- Credit: Peter Hagger
A memorial football match played in honour of St Neots teenager Jacob Crawshaw has raised more than £8,100 for the Road Victims Trust.
Approximately 800 people gathered at St Neots Town Football Club on May 7 to watch and play in the match.
A raffle was also held on the day and, combined with entrance charges, cake sales and generous donations, raised £8,123.79.
Jacob was a Luton Town fan who loved football, and so his friends decided to organise a memorial match as a fitting tribute to his memory.
Friends from the various teams Jacob played for took part alongside some of his teachers, with St Neots beating the All-Stars on penalties following a 1-1 draw.
His friends had chosen to raise money for the Road Victims Trust after Jacob died in a tragic collision last year between the work van where he was a passenger and a lorry on the A14.
If you wish to donate, you can still do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JacobCrawshaw.
In a previous story, we said that Jacob died in a car crash on the way home from watching a football match between Luton Town and Millwall.
The collision was, in fact, the day after the football match on October 17, 2021, and the Hunts Post would like to apologise for this mistake.