Memorial football match raises funds to celebrate life of Derek Clifton

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 2:59 PM October 12, 2021    Updated: 3:11 PM October 12, 2021
The Derek Clifton memorial match was held at Hemingford Pavilion on October 3.

The Derek Clifton memorial match was held at Hemingford Pavilion on October 3.

A memorial match raised £1350 for a local cancer charity to celebrate the life of community stalwart Derek Clifton. 

Derek sadly passed away in March 2020 at the age of 85. He was loved by many residents across the district after serving on Hemingford Grey Parish Council for more than 50 years. 

During his time at the heart of the community, Derek worked tirelessly to support events and be at the forefront of village life. 

The memorial match, held at Hemingford Pavilion on October 3, came as a request from the local community. 

The Derek Clifton memorial trophy was handed to the winning team.

The Derek Clifton memorial trophy was handed to the winning team.

Derek’s daughter, Cheryl Ging, said: “This was a ‘celebration of life’ so everyone could come together to pay their respects and honour the commitment Derek gave to his family and those of the villages throughout his life.” 

The Derek Clifton memorial match was held at Hemingford Pavilion on October 3.

The Derek Clifton memorial match was held at Hemingford Pavilion on October 3.

A memorial trophy was presented to the winning team by the St Ives mayor. There was then a service at St James’s church before food and drinks were served back at the pavilion. 

There was also a photographic display of Derek’s and a raffle with prizes donated by friends and family. 

The Derek Clifton memorial match was held at Hemingford Pavilion on October 3.

The Derek Clifton memorial match was held at Hemingford Pavilion on October 3.

Cheryl said she was "overwhelmed with the generosity and kind words received".

All donations will be presented to the Hunts Community Cancer Nurses who supported both Cheryl and Derek through their cancer journey. 

The JustGiving page will remain open until the end of this month at: https://bit.ly/3Ax3LCv

The Derek Clifton memorial match took place on October 3.

The Derek Clifton memorial match took place on October 3.


