According to Dan Gammons, Group Fitness Manager at One Leisure, there are many benefits to working out with a partner. Who will you choose to have by your side?

Your best friend

"Working out with someone can make it easier to achieve your fitness goals. You can challenge each other, encourage one another and help your partner stay motivated," Dan explained.

Whether your best friend is your partner, your mum or the buddy you've had since school, you can enjoy spending quality time together after your workout. In the PURE heat experience suite, you can catch up and enjoy the positive effects heat therapy can offer your body after a challenging session.

Your intellectual equal

When you feel healthier, it's easier to think healthier.

"Exercise is good for improving your mental and physical health. It releases stress and helps you focus," said Dan. "Bring a friend and help get them out of that slump or bring along a parent and encourage them to stay active."

"Taking time to wind down after your workout, perhaps in the sauna or steam cabins, will help you relax and can help boost your mental wellbeing."

The one you want to treat and look after

Congratulate yourself after a gruelling workout with a trip to one of the PURE heat experience suites at One Leisure Huntingdon, St Ives and St Neots.

You can unwind in the steam and sauna cabins and rest in the heated relaxation area.

Using heat therapy or cold therapy can help ease stiff, aching muscles and reduce inflammation and swelling in your joints.

If your companion is one like you, that understands the importance of rewarding yourself, treat them to a single pass for £7.50 or sign up for a PURE membership for £12.50 per month or £7.50 if you already have a One Leisure membership.

"It's ideal for helping your bodies to recover and easing the pain the next day," Dan said.

Your family

If children are a reason why you struggle getting to the gym, don't leave them behind - bring them along.

There are activities for all ages at your local One Leisure centre. You can go with them to swimming lessons or cheer from the side lines as they join in with team games.

Attending classes can boost their confidence, build their social skills and instil positive attitudes and values.

Arrange a playdate with another parent and make it a fun, social activity at one of the soft play sessions or 'Leo FunZone.' Buy a joint membership for you and your partner and take the kids for a free child's swimming lesson or to the on-site crèche facilities and involve everyone in a healthier, active lifestyle.

Your community

If you enjoy giving back to your community getting involved with your local gym can be an effective way to do this.

One Leisure will be supporting 'Random Acts of Kindness Day' with giveaways that will be running across all their centres on February 17. Keep an eye out on their social media for more information.

They'll also be showing their appreciation for teachers and support staff with their 'Schools Appreciation Week' that will run from February 17 to February 21, with exclusive offers and discounts for school staff and their families.

Everyone can feel good with a One Leisure joint membership

Joint memberships can help you save money.

"Our joint platinum membership is £66 per month, the equivalent of £33 per person, which saves you 18pc off a single membership," Dan said. "If you're only interested in using the PURE heat experience suite you don't need a gym membership to join."

Included in your joint platinum membership you'll enjoy unlimited access to the gym, indoor cycling, fitness classes and swimming. There's free parking and wi-fi at all One Leisure sites.

