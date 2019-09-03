PCSO Karen Davey, from the St Neots neighbourhood policing team, has been running a series of events at banks in the town including Barclays, Lloyds, Natwest and Santander.

The next event is due to take place on September 26 at Barclays, in High Street, between 9.30am and 12pm.

PCSO Davey will be on hand to answer questions alongside community safety officer Clare Darbyshire and staff from the bank.

PCSO Davey said: "We are working in partnership with the banks to safeguard people's finances and give them the confidence they need to deal with any unwanted calls and texts they receive.

"The banks where we've held the events have already noticed a reduction in the number of fraud and scams they are reporting."

You can report fraud to Action Fraud - the UK's national reporting centre. Visit www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.