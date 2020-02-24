It was sent in by Ian Delamore.

Mr Delamore's father, Doug, ran the The Falcon pub, in Huntingdon, from 1936 until 1965, and he has several old images he is willing to share with readers, which we will publish over the coming weeks.

This photograph has the names of the fire service personnel, and some are described as 'sweepers' and the two young lads sitting at the front are named as 'call boys'.

If you have any information about the fire service at this time or recognise anyone in the photograph, please get in touch at: editor@huntspost.co.uk.