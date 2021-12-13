Prestigious awards given to members of the Rotary Voices Choir
- Credit: Hunts Post
Two members of the Rotary Voices Choir have been presented with a prestigious award.
Chris Shannon, a member of the Huntingdon Cromwell Rotary Club and Musical Director of the choir has received a Sapphire Pin.
Alisdair Wotherspoon, also a member of the Huntingdon Cromwell Rotary Club and a singer in the choir has received the Paul Harris Fellowship award.
They were both presented with these at an annual Christmas concert that took place on December 10 at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Brampton.
Chris Shannon was overjoyed to receive his award, and he said: “I set the Rotary Voices Choir up more than five years ago, members from the Ramsey and St Ives Rotary clubs also sing in this choir.
“I am absolutely delighted with the choir’s performance at the concert and the presentation of the pin.”
The concert was organised by the Huntingdon Cromwell Rotary Club and the Huntingdon Cromwell Club.
The choir are set to perform in several venues in the new year, including a spring concert.