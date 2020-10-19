A staff member at a school in Ramsey has tested positive for Covid-19, the headteacher has confirmed.

In a statement issued this afternoon (Monday). headteacher Andy Christoforou confirmed a member of staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Public Health England (PHE) have asked a small number of staff who have been in close contact with the individual to self-isolate for 14 days.

Mr Christoforou said: “A member of staff from within our school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

“After assessing the specific circumstances of the case, (PHE) have asked a small number of staff who have been in close contact with the individual to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Due to the measures we have in place, all other students are unaffected and should continue to follow national guidelines

“As cases rise across the country, we appreciate that all positive results will be worrying.

“However, we want to reassure our parents that we are confident that all our measures are in line with the latest guidance and we will continue to do all that we can to ensure our college is as safe as possible for students, staff and our local community.”