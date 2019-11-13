Licensing Act 2003 - Application for a Premise Licence

Notice is given that I Mehmed Ramadan have on the 31/9/19 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the George's of 1 Lorna Court, St. Ives PE27 6FD for Sale of Alcohol on deliveries.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St. Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN.

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 30/9/19.

Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Serction during office hours. Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.