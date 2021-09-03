Published: 8:24 AM September 3, 2021 Updated: 8:26 AM September 3, 2021

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by the Say No To Woodhurst Incinerator group. - Credit: Say No To Woodhurst Incinerator

A Q and A session is due to take place for people to learn more about plans put forward for a hospital waste incinerator.

Waste management company Envar have put in a planning application for a Healthcare Waste Facility, which will include a 26-metre high chimney stack at The Heath, Woodhurst.

The healthcare waste will come from local hospitals, including Hinchingbrooke Hospital and doctors and dentists who require high temperature destruction.

Envar will be holding 20-minute time slots from 2pm till 4pm on Wednesday, September 8, at the St Ives Town Council meeting where the public will be able to ask questions.

Campaigners are also reminding people that the deadline is coming up fast for people to have their say on the proposed plans.

All comments need to be with Cambridgeshire County Council by Friday, September 10.

There have been many opinions on the proposed plans, councillors, residents and business owners have all expressed concerns.

County and district councillor Steve Criswell, who is also a member of the POWI group, said: “I am concerned the cash strapped county council might be tempted to approve the plansto help fund improvements elsewhere.



“The 'planning gain' suggested is far outweighed by the negatives from increased air pollution from the incinerator emissions; local roads clogged with HGVs, pick up trucks and vans; plus a huge eye-sore on our landscape.

"The CCC Transport Assessment Team document of 26/08/21: "Given that Cambridgeshire County Council have identified a highway safety issue at the adjacent crossroads, there may be a requirement for the developer of this site to provide a contribution towards any identified safety scheme at this junction."

Robert Bousfield, the owner of Heath Fruit Farm has also objected to the plans.

Robert said: “I'm not happy with the idea at all, it says in their Health Assessment report that local produce is not important.

“But we have regular customers that come to us for produce and we sell it to a wide range of friends and the community.

“Me and my family eat a lot of produce grown on the farm, if Dioxins get into the produce this could affect me and my children."

Envar and CCC have been approached for a comment.