Meet Phil and Brian from Black Cat Radio

Published: 11:00 AM June 17, 2021

Phil Lack is one of the other directors of Black Cat Radio, fitting in his voluntary work at the station between running his own haulage business and a bouncy castle empire.

His former BBC experience brings knowledge of the technical side to the station as well as presenting two shows a week. Phil is responsible for the overall station sound including playlists, jingles and trails.

It’s a busy role as the playlists require regular updating, although he gets time off in the evenings where the specialist shows are put together by the presenters themselves.

Brian Dobson is a jack-of-all-trades and master of most. He joined Black Cat Radio in April 2017 and became operations director in October 2018. He looks after the website and works on the branding and marketing side of the group.

Brian Dobson joined Black Cat Radio in April 2017. - Credit: BLACK CAT RADIO

He also helps out on the sales team. But it is the broadcasting side of the station he enjoys most. On Tuesday evening, from 7pm to 9pm, he presents This Week In Music, with the stories behind the songs, each week, across seven decades. A fascinating and well- researched musical journey.

He also presents The Afternoon Show on Wednesdays – a mix of news, music and guests. If that’s not enough, he also gets out his decks and dons his alter ego of DJ Dobbo on a Friday evening, playing a two-hour Friday Megamix from his Music Factory studio.

Brian has been a DJ for many years and broadcast on hospital radio back in the late seventies. He pretended to be a disc jockey as a teenager when he cannibalised the family record player along with another and made them into twin decks – much to the annoyance of his parents.

INFO: Black Cat Radio is available via an app from app stores. More information about programming and presenters is available from the Black Cat Radio website. You can listen to the show on 102.5fm in and around St Neots or via the website.

Ste Greenall presents the Full English Breakfast on Black Cat Radio. - Credit: BLACK CAT RADIO



















