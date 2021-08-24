Published: 4:00 PM August 24, 2021

You can listen to Black Cat Radio on weekend mornings with Paul Rushforth, Dave Thomas, Steve Cross and David Mortimer.

From an early age, Paul knew he wanted to work in the entertainment industry. His first experience was hospital radio then he moved from this to a stint as a DJ at the local ice rink.

At 19, he moved to London to study broadcasting, and has spent the last 20 years working in the television and film industry, mostly at NBC Universal in technology, engineering and innovation roles.

When the opportunity presented itself, he jumped at the chance of joining the Black Cat Radio team.

Dave Thomas joined Black Cat in 2011 accidentally, when he wandered into what he thought was a salsa class in St Neots! He presents The Saturday Hangover from 10am, to 1pm.

With a show featuring local news, events, gigs and sport, entertainment, TV picks, famous birthdays, classic Number 1’s, funny day calendars, top 10 lists, theme tunes and fabulous music.

On a Monday night, Dave presents The Rock Show from 9pm to 11pm – two hours of the best rock tunes from the 1960s to the present day, plus the

The show includes, Mine’s A Double in which two tracks from a legendary artist are played back-to-back.

Steve presents his Good Morning, Good Morning breakfast show on Sundays from 7am till 10am. He has been a DJ since he was 16 – mobile discos, bars, pubs, nightclubs, Ministry of Sound and more.

David Mortimer served his apprenticeship in student and hospital radio, and made taped contributions to programmes on BBC Radio Nottingham and Derby. He got his first break into live radio when he stood in for Whispering Bob Harris.

David did regular programmes at Hereward and later at GWR in Wiltshire.

After a break of nine years, he returned to Peterborough as a weekend presenter on Lite FM with other freelance work at KCBC in Kettering, Connect FM in Wellingborough and X-Cel FM in the Fens.

David presents Easy Sunday each week, as well as a very early weekday show, Black Cat AM.

The Black Cat Radio team is moving to new premises. You can find out more by dropping an e-mail to: studio@blackcatradio.org.