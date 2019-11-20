This week Reporter Katie Ridley spoke to the four candidates standing for the North West Cambridgeshire seat. This seat covers the areas including, Earith, Ellington, Ramsey, Sawtry, Somersham, Bury and Warboys.

Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach (Labour)

Cathy is a qualified teacher, former foster carer and co-founder and director of an award winning community interest company supporting people back into training and employment

As an experienced Councillor Cathy works hard to support residents with wide ranging areas of their life, particularly those experiencing challenges due to cuts in services, the negative effects on women born in the 1950s affected by state pension inequality and the devastating impacts of Universal Credit and PIP assessments on people's lives.

Cathy said: "This Tory government has overseen the biggest cuts to our public services in a generation. The NHS and social care is in crisis, our schools are struggling under the weight of the budget cuts and cuts to police budgets are putting our safety at risk."

"People here in North West Cambridgeshire need a representative that will put them first. I will work tirelessly between now and the election to let local people know this general election will be a choice between a Labour Party that will stand up for the many or a Conservative Party that only looks after the privileged few"

Shailesh Vara (Conservative)

Mr Vara said: "This election is an opportunity for real change. A chance to move on from the indecision of the past three years and focus on an optimistic future for the country.

"2016 saw the British public vote to leave the European Union and we must deliver on this. Though many people said it could not be done, Boris Johnson has achieved a new deal with the EU. A good deal which takes us out of the EU, enables us to negotiate trade agreements across the world and ensures the UK is in charge of its own laws, borders and money.

"A vote for the Conservatives however, is about so much more than Brexit. It is a vote for a sustainable and thriving economy which can support increased investment in education, policing, frontline NHS services and public transport provision. A Party that values good quality jobs for local people and provides the necessary infrastructure to attract investment and support sustainable growth in the local economy.

"Through sound economic management and strong support of public services, a One-Nation Conservative government will provide a secure future for us all."

Bridget Smith (Liberal Democrat)

Bridget Smith has lived in Cambridgeshire for 37 years and is married to an engineer. She has 3 sons, the eldest of whom is the Hollywood actor Jeremy Irvine.

As a Lib Dem District Councillor for 13 years, Bridget says she has a strong track record in delivering innovative community development projects including the award-winning Gamlingay Eco Hub. She is also responsible for a range of rural business support and economic development initiatives and for promoting green energy projects which are profitable for communities.

"My message to voters is clear', 'it is time that we brought truth and honesty back into politics. Spin and alternative truth have had their day. It is because I care about people that I will always listen to them, I will always speak the truth and I will always keep my promise."

After serving as a District Councillor, Bridget became Liberal Democrat group leader in 2014. In 2017 the South Cambs Liberal democrats took control of the council and Bridget became the Leader.

Nicola Day (Green)

"Brexit is set against the backdrop of the greatest catastrophe of our times: the climate emergency. Unless addressed with urgency we will have no future to debate. Britain's lone Green MP, Caroline Lucas, has proven that Green politicians make an impact. Without her, I doubt any of us would be as keenly aware of the mortal danger that we and the planet now face.

"The Green Party will invest £100 billion each year on transformative measures that are urgently needed to combat a climate catastrophe. We will invest in greener, more sustainable transport networks and prioritise active travel such as walking and cycling. We will retrofit homes so they are more energy-efficient.

"The Green Party appreciates and celebrates the benefits of remaining within the EU, where we will continue to enjoy high standards of pollution control, waste disposal and recycling. We can only protect our world through collaboration and collective action. We will give the public a People's Vote and final say on our futures based on the facts of Brexit as they stand today.

"We must select MPs who will make it their priority to defend our planet, our natural resources, our diversity and our humanity. This is why I put myself forward as the Green candidate for North West Cambridgeshire."