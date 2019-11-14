PCs Chemu Evans, Josh Williams, Kersten Richmond and Phil Hepworth are among the first 30 of 50 new neighbourhood police officers now working in towns and villages across the county.

Inspector Rachel Gourlay said: "These officers will be establishing good connections with communities and understanding them in order to gain intelligence to solve problems and tackle crime."

For the past four years, PC Evans has been working as a response officer across Huntingdonshire and South Cambridgeshire.

She'll now be working in and around Huntingdon town centre.

This will include looking at offences such as begging, theft, burglary and anti-social behaviour and ways to prevent regular offenders causing further problems through remedies like community behaviour orders and closure orders.

PC Evans will also be working closely with members of Huntingdonshire Business Against Crime, supporting them to reduce and prevent crime.

PC Williams will be focusing his time in and around the Oxmoor as well as Stukeley Meadows, Brampton and Godmanchester.

He started out as a detention officer and has spent the past eight years working as a reactive officer in the town, within investigations and the impact team.

PC Richmond now looks after St Neots and the surrounding villages.

She originally joined the St Neots team nine years ago but has most recently spent time in the control room and as a response officer.

Alongside her team, she will be looking at issues including anti-social behaviour, shoplifting and car parking in the town as well as working with farmers and game keepers in the rural villages.

Drug dealing and gang related crime are also top of the priority list.

PC Richmond is looking forward to getting to know residents and ensuring they can go about their business without the fear of crime.

PC Hepworth covers St Ives, Ramsey and all the villages in between.

He brings five years' experience as a PCSO and a further five working across the county as a response officer.

Born and bred in the area, PC Hepworth already knows his beat well and is looking forward to introducing himself to everyone and making an impact.

The issues he'll be focusing on include burglary, drug dealing, anti-social behaviour, youth offending and hate crime - getting to the root cause of the problem to solve it for the long term.