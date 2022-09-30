Combined authority mayor, dr Nik Johnson says the Huntingdon A141 is a key route at the heart of the 'greenprint' for the area - Credit: COMBINED AUTHORITY

The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) will be visiting all six districts in the county over the next few weeks as part of its Six Keys Roadshow.

Members of the public will have the chance to speak with CAPCA mayor, Dr Nik Johnson and meet members of the teams, including representatives running projects on transport, skills, climate change, active travel, and more.

The Six Keys are CAPCA's fundamental principles and are: climate and nature; health and skills; innovation; reducing inequalities; infrastructure and finance and systems.

The roadshow will be at the following venues:

October 3: 9am-midday at Lion Yard, Cambridge; October 12: 9.30am-12.30pm at the Eco Hub, Gamlingay; October 13: 10am-1pm at The Lighthouse Centre, Ely; October 17: 2pm- 5pm at Queensgate, Peterborough and October 24: 11am-2pm at Hinchingbrooke Countryside Centre, Huntingdon.

A spokesperson for CAPCA said: "Not only will you get the chance to speak with the Mayor, Dr Nik Johnson, but you will also get to meet key members of our teams, including representatives running projects on transport, skills, climate change, active travel, and more.

"They will be on hand to speak to you about the projects in your area that will make positive changes to the way you live, work and travel."



