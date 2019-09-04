Huntingdon Town Council is replacing the Medway Centre, which is nearly 50 years old, with the new Coneygear Centre at nearby Coneygear Park.

Marketing for the Medway Centre, through agents Brown and Co, started in August and town councillors have been told that the response to the initial campaign was "good".

The single-storey centre is on a 1.6 acre site between Oxmoor's Medway Road and Coneygear Road and is being offered for sale with a guide price of £995,000.

It is part of a largely residential area and was built in the 1970s to act as community centre for people living there and has offered a wide range of activities.

Brown and Co's sales brochure said: "The property does not have planning permission for alternative uses and only initial investigations have been made, but we believe the site will be suitable for residential development."

It said: "The property comprises a single-storey community centre constructed in approximately the 1970s. There are car parks to the north and south sections of the site which are bordered by grass and landscaped areas.

"The premises are located on the Oxmoor estate in Huntingdon, less than a mile to the north of Huntingdon town centre. Coneygear Road connects with Sallowbush Road to the east which leads to St Peter's Road, providing access to Huntingdon's main industrial estate, which also connects with the A14 Spittals interchange to the north, approximately two miles."

The new Coneygear Centre is expected to cost about £1million and is nearly ready for use, with funding for the project being available following a swap of ownership with Huntingdonshire District Council of the Medway Centre and the One Leisure sports building.

Members of the town council have heard that an agreement on completion for the Coneygear Centre had been agreed for September 30.

They were told that here had been some delays agreeing drainage for the building which required the installation of a long section of pipework in Buttsgrove Way.