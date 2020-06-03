McDonald’s is staging a phased reopening of its Drive-Thu outlets with hundreds more reopening today (Wednesday) and Thursday.

According to the company’s social media, the branch at Wyboston, near St Neots, will open at 11am today; Brampton Hut will open on Thursday (no time given yet) and Huntingdon is also Thursday.

McDonald’s has said it is expecting huge queues and has asked people to be sensible. There are also changes to the service and what is available.

By Thursday, 924 drive-thrus will have reopened, and 75 for delivery through either Uber Eats or Just Eat.

Announcing the changes, a McDonald’s spokesperson said: “This is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants.

“Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to enable safe working so that we can now help all parts of the UK and Ireland to enjoy the return of the Big Mac.”

However, it’s not quite all back to normal yet.

“Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we have seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.

“Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.”

McDonald’s has said there will be no breakfast items and a more limited menu, plus reduced opening hours. Customers will need to make contactless payments and limit their spend to £25.