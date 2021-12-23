Mayor of Godmanchester Cllr Cliff Thomas looks at crafts from the Philippines at the Rehoboth 40th anniversary celebrations - Credit: Godmanchester Baptist Church

As the year ends, I look back on how much we have coped with and achieved.

But one thing stands out above all and that is the resilience and spirt of our community, and the numerous examples of kind acts and selfless thinking that we have witnessed.

Another Covid cloud may be gathering on the horizon again, and we all hope that our vaccinations will ward off the worst effects, but we must all play a personal role by taking the necessary precautions and, for those of you who have not yet done so, getting jabbed.

Godmanchester is one of the smaller towns in our region but has a wonderful history, some notable architecture, unique views over Portholme Meadow and renowned facilities at Judith’s Field.

Across from the field we are welcoming new citizens as the Romans Edge development continues; already with a thriving school and small shopping facility.

We now look forward to the completion of the amenity works at Mill Yard and to the findings of our comprehensive traffic and transport survey.

Next year we will able to look at addressing issues including cycling in and around the own, disabled access, parking and pedestrian safety.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Godmanchester Town Council and staff, my family and I wish you all a happy and safe Christmas and a wonderful new year.