Dr Nik gives green light to Valley's climate plans

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:30 PM September 19, 2022
Dr Nik Johnson at Great Ouse Valley Trust workshop

Dr Nik Johnson visited a Great Ouse Valley Trust workshop where he heard about plans to become more responsive to climate change. - Credit: Emily Dalziel

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson has backed plans that “would make a difference” to help improve Huntingdonshire’s response to climate change. 

Dr Johnson confirmed the support of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority at a workshop organised by the Great Ouse Valley Trust (GOVT) on September 8. 

The workshop in Hemingford Abbots explored ways to increase biodiversity and access at the Great Ouse Valley to help preserve the landscape amid a changing climate. 

Graham Campbell, chair of GOVT, said: “I feel confident that we can use what we have learnt to make a real difference to our precious landscape in the coming months and years.” 

From landowners and farmers to councillors and walkers, the community engagement workshop aimed to develop six projects that GOVT say “would make a real difference”. 

The workshop also discussed how the Great Ouse Valley can become more accessible for people. 

Mayor Johnson gave an introduction and confirmed the support of the Combined Authority to the aims of the GOVT. 

And after lengthy discussions, the six projects decided to be taken forward were agreed at the event, ran by local ecologist and community engagement expert Dr Jade Gunnell. 

The GOVT will now hold similar workshops for other areas of the Valley from St Neots to Earith, having focussed on an area between St Ives and Godmanchester.

“The day required hard work from all of us but it was ultimately very rewarding,” said Mr Campbell. 

“I feel confident that we can use what we have learnt to make a real difference to our precious landscape in the coming months and years.  

“With the commitment from our partner members and the support provided by Mayor Johnson and Huntingdonshire District Council, I am convinced we will soon see real practical solutions to accommodate climate change and increase biodiversity.” 

The GOVT organised the workshop with funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, following seed corn funding from Natural England and Natural Cambridgeshire. 

In October 2018, the GOVT formed as a charity. 

Its main objective is to “promote for public benefit the conservation, restoration and enjoyment of the landscape”. 

The charity also wants to promote the “wildlife and heritage of the Great Ouse Valley and environs in Cambridgeshire”. 

